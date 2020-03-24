Sea Girls Ask: 'Do You Really Want to Know?'

British indie rock band Sea Girls pack a punch in the upbeat single, ‘Do You Really Want to Know?’ and announce their debut album, ‘Open Up Your Head.’

The four-piece have been taking the indie world by storm recently, and their latest drop proves why. With dancey beats and catchy lyrics, Sea Girls’ indie-pop anthem offers an easy, fun listen that will help you get out of bed.

“Do you really want to know / What I’d change about my self? / Do you really want to know? / You’ve been messing with my head,” the chorus teases. Filled with bursts of energy, the feel-good song is vibrant and honest, bringing together quick rhythms with subdued synth beats with a groovy bassline as the track's backbone.

The group is known for their high-energy, entertaining live sets - currently, their April dates have been rescheduled until November when the band will be able to play songs off their album during their UK tour.

The track will be featured on their highly-anticipated upcoming record, coming out on August 14th via Polydor. Until then, listen to their other singles, which are just as fantastic and lively as the latest single.

The single is out now and you can pre-order the album now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

Photo Credit: Matthew Parri Thomas

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.