Sea Change Shares Sub-Zero Track 'Never Felt...'

Sea Change has shared her new song 'Never Felt...' - tune in now.

The electronic musician returned to her native Norway at the end of 2019, and spent the pandemic hunkered down in the small town of Kristiansand.

The move sparked a shift in her work - while the debut Sea Change LP was informed by clubbing experiences in LA and Berlin, this new work would turn inwards.

New album 'Mutual Dreaming' is out on February 11th, with beautiful song 'Never Felt...' leading the way.

A clinical, icy piece of electronics, its darkened edges are light up by elements of sharply defined light.

She comments: "This was the very first song I wrote for the album. It started as an improvised live version first performed at the Oslo release show but it was in Luft Studio last fall, that it really came to life and became what it is now. This slow-paced, feverish track..."

Simen Løvgren directs the video, with its disorienting use of colour mirroring the layered production techniques of Sea Change.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Victoria Nevland

- - -