Sea Change Embodies Contemplation With 'I Put My Hand Into A Fist'

Norwegian avant-pop artist Sea Change has shared new single 'I Put My Hand Into A Fist'.

The songwriter's 2015 album 'Breakage' marked out her ethereal realm, something she takes to fresh levels on incoming album 'Mutual Dreaming'.

'I Put My Hand Into A Fist' appears on the record, and it's a contemplative offering, laced with opaque synths and melodic introversion.

Out now, it's quietly daring, and gently persuasive in its glacial methodologies.

She comments: “This is one of my favourites from the album. It’s about going through a transformation, from feeling locked-in in this restricted space, where you are supposed to move, and live and think and be. And finally breaking free from others’ expectations."

Director Lisa Enes took charge of the visuals, which you can find below. Lisa comments...

“In conversation with Ellen, we touched upon subjects such as loneliness, isolation, tactility, the contemplative and the ceremonial. I wanted the music video to substantiate the artist’s introvert and dreamy universe, and to depict loneliness as the feeling of carrying a heavy persona. A persona that feels like a burden by day, but that comes to life on a dancefloor by night.”

Tune in now.

'Mutual Dreaming' will be released on February 11th.

Photo Credit: Simen Løvgren

