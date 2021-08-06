Scuba Announces New Project 'Diivorce'

Scuba will release new project 'Diivorce' on July 16th.

The UK producer stepped back from full-time DJing in 2018, and in that time has developed a new sound.

Pushing his own vocals to the fore, incoming project 'Diivorce' finds Scuba working alongside DOMiNii.

Out on July 16th via Hotflush, the project is trailed by new song 'Womb'.

Fans of Scuba's earlier work might recognise the sonic exactness, but in a very different context - left-field synth pop, it mirrors Depeche Mode while blazing into fresh pastures.

A hugely intriguing moment, you can check out 'Womb' below.

Photo Credit: Rui Augustus