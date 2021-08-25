Scruffpuppie's 'assignment song' Is A Pop-Punk Blaster

Texas born Scruffpuppie returns with new single 'assignment song'.

The songwriter - real name JJ Shurbet - has only just turned 20, but she's spent the past four years peppering YouTube with material.

Sharing over 100 videos online, her DIY approach has won a global audience, clocking up millions of views with her simple, unadorned style.

Phoebe Bridgers is a fan, and has swooped to make Scruffpuppie the latest signing to her Saddest Factory Records.

New single 'assignment song' leads the charge, and it's a pop-punk blaster, an all-out charge of ambition from the Texan born artist.

Produced by Marshall Vore, the charismatic video was directed by Mowgly Lee; Phoebe Bridgers comments...

“JJ’s writing is both referential of all the emo music I love, and yet, entirely new. I recognize the world I know in it, but it’s off-center. It’s like she’s filtering everything through raw emotion, throwing some distortion on it all, and handing it back to us so we can feel something for a second.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee

- - -