Scout Gillett Shares Her 'one to ten' EP In Full

Scout Gillett has shared her new 'one to ten' EP in full.

The project is led by the original song 'one to ten', and four associated covers.

Neat, intimate bedroom pop, Scout's selection of cover material reveals much about her inspirations.

Choosing to tackle 'Midnight Cowboy' in a lo-fi manner, she also re-contextualises Broadcast's heavenly 'The Noise Made By People'.

Speaking about the track, Scout says:

In September 2020, I was asked to do a cover in tribute to the life and legacy of Trish Keenan. This track in particular really resonated with me since the pandemic was at a peak in NYC. It felt as if everyone had the opportunity then to be really genuine and sacred with who they spent their time with. ‘What's the point in wasting time on people that you’ll never know? Come on, let's go.

The full EP is now online, and marks another moment of connection between Scout Gillett and her audience.

Tune in now.