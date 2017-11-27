Scottish Musician Dale Barclay Is Fighting Cancer

Scottish musician Dale Barclay has been diagnosed with brain cancer, with fans rallying to help.

The musician previously worked with The Amazing Snakeheads, and is currently lending a hand to And Yet It Moves.

Much-liked in Glasgow's closeknit music scene, Dale has very sadly been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Treatment has been ongoing throughout much of 2018, with Dale writing:

"There is no doubt, whatsoever, that I'll be living with cancer for as long as I am alive. However time pans out, it's here, it's now and it's not going anywhere. The NHS have been stellar, true heroes - too many to mention. They have done everything in their power for me, but my treatment from here on out is going to cost money. I need specialist care. I am officially a customer. This is the reality."

Fellow musicians and fans are rallying round, helping to pay for medical costs. A full GoFundMe page has been set up, and you can get involved HERE.

Here's just a few of the messages of support coming in for Dale...

Our friend is very poorly, not only is he a talented fucker and a proper handsome fucker, he’s also one of the sweetest fuckers I’ve met in this poisonous vacuous world of no-biz. If you can help, you will help. X Adrian for the Moonlandingz https://t.co/tI2hB9z5gj — The Moonlandingz (@themoonlandingz) July 31, 2018

If you can donate, please do it. We are rooting for you Dale. https://t.co/jgq0e6GvNj — honeyblood (@yumhoneyblood) July 31, 2018

We had the pleasure of touring with The Amazing Snakeheads a few years ago. Dale and the others made us very welcome. Really saddened to read this. Give all you can. #dalebarclay #theamazingsnakeheads https://t.co/eBER72SG10 — The Wytches (@TheWytches) July 31, 2018

Dale Barclay of @AYIM_band and other excellent musical projects is fighting brain cancer, if you have a few £'s spare please consider donating to his medical bills as he fights to beat the illness. https://t.co/YpFM1vMhJ3 — Electric Fields (@Electric_Fields) July 31, 2018

