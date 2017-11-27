The Amazing Snakeheads

Scottish Musician Dale Barclay Is Fighting Cancer

So let's all dig deep and help him out...
Scottish musician Dale Barclay has been diagnosed with brain cancer, with fans rallying to help.

The musician previously worked with The Amazing Snakeheads, and is currently lending a hand to And Yet It Moves.

Much-liked in Glasgow's closeknit music scene, Dale has very sadly been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Treatment has been ongoing throughout much of 2018, with Dale writing:

"There is no doubt, whatsoever, that I'll be living with cancer for as long as I am alive. However time pans out, it's here, it's now and it's not going anywhere. The NHS have been stellar, true heroes - too many to mention. They have done everything in their power for me, but my treatment from here on out is going to cost money. I need specialist care. I am officially a customer. This is the reality."

Fellow musicians and fans are rallying round, helping to pay for medical costs. A full GoFundMe page has been set up, and you can get involved HERE.

