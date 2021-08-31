Scottish Group Poster Paints Share Indie Pop Jewel 'Never Saw It Coming'

Scottish duo Poster Paints have shared their new single 'Never Saw It Coming'.

The pairing matches two much-loved talents, with 6Music favourite Carla J Easton aligning alongside Simon Liddell of Frightened Rabbit.

Set to support Teenage Fanclub on tour next month, Poster Paints will play a headline show at Glasgow's Poetry Club on October 7th.

First, though, you can check out new indie pop jewel 'Never Saw It Coming', a lilting, melodic, and deeply mature treat.

Reminiscent of fellow Glasgow greats Camera Obscura, 'Never Saw It Coming' heads into its own lane, a song marked by a real sense of character.

Carla's voice has rarely sounded better, while the use of space in the recording recalls Simon Liddell's prior work.

Out now on Olive Grove Records, it's a fine start - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kat Gollock

- - -