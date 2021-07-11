Scottish artist Heir Of The Cursed has died.

Real name Beldina Odenyo Onassis, the songwriter grew up in Dumfriesshire before making her home in Glasgow, which became a base for Heir Of The Cursed.

A remarkable, riveting live performer, her work was gripped with an incredible sense of emotion - once heard, never forgotten.

Heir Of The Cursed seemed to gaining more widespread acknowledgement of late, delivering a powerhouse performance at the SAY Award 2021 ceremony.

Our #TenYearsOfSAY special performances this evening are bringing together artists on stage in celebration of previous #SAYaward winners.



Sadly Beldina Odenyo Onassis died on the morning of November 5th, with her family issuing a short statement.

Sadly Beldina Odenyo Onassis died on the morning of November 5th, with her family issuing a short statement.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the extraordinary Beldina Odenyo Onassis, and to all those she touched and moved and strengthened by her incomparable voice, and beautiful soul.

May your memory inspire and awaken many B, rest in power.



A host of figures from across Scottish arts have paused to remember Beldina, who work and force of personality left a profound mark on all who encountered it.

A host of figures from across Scottish arts have paused to remember Beldina, who work and force of personality left a profound mark on all who encountered it.

there is no one more beautiful.

there is no one more beautiful.

our hearts are broken.

Beldina Odenyo Onassis - Heir of the Cursed, this is devastating news and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. What an outstanding talent.

Beldina was a writer whose extraordinary talent was just beginning to be fully recognised on Scottish stages. Her songs explored life's hardest moments with honesty and beauty. Her work on Lament For Sheku Bayoh was unforgettable. We will miss her.

Heir of the Cursed had so much ahead of them. A fantastic singer and songwriter, someone Scotland was lucky to have. Big, big love to everyone who knew her.

Rest in power Beldina.

Holding Myself by Heir of The Cursed

