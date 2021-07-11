Scottish Artist Heir Of The Cursed (Beldina Odenyo Onassis) Has Died

Tributes pour in for a remarkable voice...
Scottish artist Heir Of The Cursed has died.

Real name Beldina Odenyo Onassis, the songwriter grew up in Dumfriesshire before making her home in Glasgow, which became a base for Heir Of The Cursed.

A remarkable, riveting live performer, her work was gripped with an incredible sense of emotion - once heard, never forgotten.

Heir Of The Cursed seemed to gaining more widespread acknowledgement of late, delivering a powerhouse performance at the SAY Award 2021 ceremony.

Sadly Beldina Odenyo Onassis died on the morning of November 5th, with her family issuing a short statement.

A host of figures from across Scottish arts have paused to remember Beldina, who work and force of personality left a profound mark on all who encountered it.

Rest in power Beldina.

Heir Of The Cursed
