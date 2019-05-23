Scottish Art-Pop Types The Vegan Leather Dazzle With 'French Exit'

The Vegan Leather tap into that precocious Scottish art-pop lineage while adding something new.

The band's arch, disco-fuelled guitar pop is worth comparing to Metronomy or even Roxy Music, or if we want to use their nationality then Franz Ferdinand in their pomp.

New single 'French Exit' is a dense array of punchy synth lines and chopped up guitars, all crashing into one another with helter skelter abandon.

Gianluca Bernacchi and Marie Collins do battle in the breakdown, and while 'French Exit' may seem like an effervescent joy it actually contains a certain darkness.

Gianluca says: “Lyrically, the song is about social anxiety, a sort of inner voice telling you to go out and stay out to the bitter end when really you need to go home.”

Recorded with Paul Savage at Chem19, Marie adds:

“It was a total dream come true. A lot of my musical heroes recorded there, and so it was a surreal experience to see a lot of my favourite albums on the wall of the studio as we were recording. The history of the studio was a real creative driving force for us, and we felt privileged to be in a space where so many incredible songs had been produced.”

All together now: “No breaks, no French Exit.”

Watch the video below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.