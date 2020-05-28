Scottish Album Of The Year Award Announces 2020 Longlist

The longlist for the Scottish Album Of The Year Award 2020 has been announced.

The list was compiled from a free-to-enter scheme, which attracted a record number of entries.

Whittled down from this hefty pack, the longlist was unveiled during an online broadcast a few moments ago.

It's a pleasingly diverse list, too, one that recognises big-hitters such as Lewis Capaldi and rather more underground fare, such as Cloth.

Erland Cooper's wonderful 'Sule Skerry' makes the cut, as do fellow Clash faves Free Love.

The shortlist will be announced on October 8th, before the winner is unveiled on October 29th.

Here's the longlist in full:

Anna Meredith FIBS

Blanck Mass Animated Violence Mild

Bossy Love Me + U

Callum Easter Here Or Nowhere

Cloth Cloth

Comfort Not Passing

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold

Elephant Sessions What Makes You

Erland Cooper Sule Skerry

Fat-Suit Waifs & Strays

Free Love Extreme Dance Anthems

Honeyblood In Plain Sight

Karine Polwart Karine Polwart's Scottish Songbook

Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Mezcla Shoot the Moon

The Ninth Wave Infancy

NOVA RE-UP

Sacred Paws Run Around The Sun

SHHE SHHE

Vistas Everything Changes In The End

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.