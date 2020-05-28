Scottish Album Of The Year Award Announces 2020 Longlist

The longlist for the Scottish Album Of The Year Award 2020 has been announced.
The list was compiled from a free-to-enter scheme, which attracted a record number of entries.
Whittled down from this hefty pack, the longlist was unveiled during an online broadcast a few moments ago.
It's a pleasingly diverse list, too, one that recognises big-hitters such as Lewis Capaldi and rather more underground fare, such as Cloth.
Erland Cooper's wonderful 'Sule Skerry' makes the cut, as do fellow Clash faves Free Love.
The shortlist will be announced on October 8th, before the winner is unveiled on October 29th.
Here's the longlist in full:
Anna Meredith FIBS
Blanck Mass Animated Violence Mild
Bossy Love Me + U
Callum Easter Here Or Nowhere
Cloth Cloth
Comfort Not Passing
Declan Welsh & The Decadent West Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold
Elephant Sessions What Makes You
Erland Cooper Sule Skerry
Fat-Suit Waifs & Strays
Free Love Extreme Dance Anthems
Honeyblood In Plain Sight
Karine Polwart Karine Polwart's Scottish Songbook
Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Mezcla Shoot the Moon
The Ninth Wave Infancy
NOVA RE-UP
Sacred Paws Run Around The Sun
SHHE SHHE
Vistas Everything Changes In The End
