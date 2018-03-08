Scott Xylo Announces Debut Album 'Find Us When You Get There'

Leicester afro-futurist talent Scott Xylo has introduced plans for his debut album 'Find Us When You Get There'.

Still only 23 years old, Scott Xylo makes gloriously fragmented electronic structures that are as delicate as they are intoxicating.

Sitting somewhere between hip-hop, neo-soul, left field electronics, and UK system culture, his work reaches a new level on the incoming full length.

Out on September 7th via Black Acre, the album is led by entrancing new piece 'Hold On' and its Kay Ibrahim directed visual.

Globe-trotting sonic adventures distilled into one succinct piece, you can check out 'Hold On' below.

Tracklisting:

1. Earth Wings & Heat feat Jon Glitches

2. Hold On

3. Sam’s Jollof

4. Mothership Connekt feat Catherine Sera

5. Free Your Mind feat Catherine Sera

6. Ariya feat Afronaut Zu, Catherine Sera & Marcus Joseph

7. Pyramids

