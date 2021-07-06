Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Expanded Soundtrack Due

An expanded version of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack will be released on July 9th.

After the success of the vinyl-exclusive release of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Seven Evil Exes Edition - which featured four picture-discs and twelve previously unreleased tracks from the likes of Beck, Nigel Godrich, fictitious band Sex Bob-Omb - ABCKO is set to release the Expanded Edition digitally this summer.

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World (2010) is based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, and stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Kieran Culkin. It’s considered a cult classic , with fans enjoying the combination of romance, action, and comedy with striking visuals and the exceptional integration of fictional bands, under the guidance of renowned producer Nigel Godrich.

Uniquely, some of the tracks on the original soundtrack included actual vocal and instrumental performances from the actors from the movie, with non-musician actors having to learn their instruments with help from Chris Murphy of the band Sloan.

The Expanded Edition will feature all nineteen tracks from the original soundtrack, plus twelve unreleased songs finding their home for the first time on streaming platforms. The original soundtrack hit No. 2 on the Billboard soundtrack chart, and featured Frank Black, Beachwood Sparks, Black Lips, T. Rex, Blood Red Shoes, The Rolling Stones and The Bluetones.

The video for 'Black Sheep' featuring Brie Larson’s performance from the movie was released across all platforms today.

- - -

Words: Jack Oxford