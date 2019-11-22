Scooter Braun Wants To Resolve Matters With Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun has expressed a willingness to resolve matters with Taylor Swift, while revealing he has received death threats from irate fans.

The dispute rests on the ownership of Taylor Swift's masters, which were bought by Scooter Braun's Big Machine company.

Taking control of the country-pop star's first six albums, the singer released a statement via Tumblr expressing her sadness and disappointment.

Taylor Swift recently deepened the argument, releasing another statement intimating that Big Machine were blocking her from playing her own material, and were obstructing a Netflix documentary.

Now Scooter Braun has released a statement, alleging that he has received death threats while saying he is eager to resolve the issue: "I am open to ALL possibilities..."

He writes: "I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children."

"I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways."

Reiterating his willingness to talk, Scooter says his attempts to engage in communication have been "rejected" before adding: "It almost feels like as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict."

