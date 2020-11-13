Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift's masters for more than $300 million, it is being reported.

Taylor Swift's initial recording contract with Big Machine included a clause which took away the rights to her first six albums, something she now contests.

Scooter Braun swooped to purchase the rights last year , prompting a furious response from the multi award-winning songwriter.

Now it seems the music mogul has sold on the rights. According to Variety , Scooter closed a deal worth in excess of $300 million with a finance firm on Wall Street for the masters.

Taylor Swift is free to re-record her albums - if she does this, the new recordings could become de facto editions of the material, scooping all streaming and sync monies.

In a statement, however, the singer described her pain at the continuing saga, and alleged that Scooter Braun's had attempted to make her sign an NDA.

Find the statement in full below.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.