School Of X Focusses On Abandonment With 'Write My Name'

Danish artist School Of X has shared his new single 'Write My name'.

The songwriter's real name is Rasmus Littauer, and he's a key part of the music underground in his native Copenhagen.

Playing drums with MØ for years, he recently decided to focus on something he could truly call his own.

Hence, School Of X. A venture into the unknown, his new EP drops through Tambourhinoceros next month, and 'Destiny' is a confident step forwards.

New song 'Write My Name' leads the way, a song that lyrically deals with abandonment, and also the power of acceptance.

Beautifully written, the perfectly poised lyrics are arranged in a poignant, but still warm, musical setting.

Rasmus Littauer explains...

“”Write My Name” is about being abandoned and over time realising and accepting why you have to move on. The song has been almost impossible for me to finish, but it landed in a good place in the end.”

“The musical turning point was the collaboration with Rune Risager, who played the guitars on the recording. He brought a freshness that I couldn't find myself.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jonas Bang

