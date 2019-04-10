Scholesy Tackles Anxiety On Coming-Of-Age Drama 'Oblieux'

Scottish riser Scholesy has shared his new single 'Oblieux'.

The past few years have been stop and start for Scholesy, feeling his way through music to locate the source of his voice.

A performance in Dundee last year seemed to spark something, allowing the contradictory elements in his musicality to inter-connect.

New single 'Oblieux' offers up a window into this discourse - all skittering electronics and slinky guitar lines, it moves from the oblique to the direct in the twist of a note.

Reminiscent of King Krule, the single is a miniature coming-of-age drama, replete with the extreme emotions that conjures.

He comments: “When writing 'Oublieux' I tried to capture a feeling of uncertainty and anxiety about growing up and relationships...”

Tune in now.

