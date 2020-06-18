Scandi-Pop Icon Annie Returns With 'American Cars'

Scandi pop icon Annie returns with new single 'American Cars'.

The singer's last album came a decade ago, leaving behind an immaculate catalogue and a 10 year gap.

Working with Swedish producer Stefan Storm - from Sounds Of Arrows - the two set about sculpting a follow up.

New album 'Dark Hearts' lands on October 16th, and it's led by lead single 'American Cars'.

Poised, clinical electronics akin to Chromatics, there's a warmth to Annie's delivery that offsets this.

Described by Annie as “the soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist” there's something very David Lynch about the release.

Says Annie: "It was partly inspired by the David Cronenberg film Crash. It was 2pm and the only other people in the cinema were two old men, a mum and her screaming baby, and sixteen-year-old me."

"It was quite a strange experience. The film is about pushing it to the edge. When you’re looking for something dark you don’t necessarily know why you’re doing it. But you’re pushing the boundaries. You can fall, or almost fall, but you climb back."

Tune in now.

'Dark Hearts' is out on October 16th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.