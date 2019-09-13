Scalping's 'Ruptured' Is An Astonishing Blast Of Noise

Bristol group Scalping have shared their visceral new single 'Ruptured'.

Clash caught the techno-punk band at Brighton's Great Escape earlier this year, and it was undoubtedly one of the weekend's highlights.

A scorching, caustic, noise-driven experience, Scalping will follow this with some black midi supports on the continent, alongside some UK headline dates.

Taking place this Autumn, the band have also released new song 'Ruptured' and it's an emphatic introduction.

Loosely centred on the techno universe, there's a punk - almost industrial - edge to the experience.

Tune in now.

Catch Scalping at the following shows:

October

18 Brighton Green Door Store

19 Bristol Simple Things Festival

19 Oxford Ritual Union Festival

20 Cardiff SWN Festival

30 York The Crescent

31 Todmorden The Golden Lion FREE

November

1 Newcastle The Head of Steam

2 Glasgow The Poetry Club

