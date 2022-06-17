SBTRKT Ends His Silence With 'Bodmin Moor'

SBTRKT has shared new song 'Bodmin Moor'.

The producer rose from the ashes of dubstep to become a key player in the evolution of British pop, working with everyone from Sampha to Drake via Little Dragon in the process.

Two artist albums sustained his vision, before SBTRKT - who wore a mask in press shots - retreated back into the darkness.

'Bodmin Moor' marks his return, with a teaser clip (and associated website) arriving online earlier this week.

Immersive electronics gained with darkness, the new track finds SBTRKT re-contextualising club tropes within a distinct universe.

THE REST directs the eerie visuals, which you can tap into below.

Photo Credit: Nick Walker

