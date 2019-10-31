Saya Gray Channels Other-Worldly Pop With 'SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATER)'

Newcomer Saya Gray channels other-worldly on her vivid debut single 'SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATER)'.

An extraordinary creative statement from the off, the release feels like the intersection between some dream world and our own dreary existence, each note lighting up on impact.

Out now, 'SHALLOW (PPL SWIM IN SHALLOW WATER)' feels refreshing but also familiar, like re-connecting with the wider world after three months of lockdown.

A chance to experience something distinct, it's build around that undulating bass line, her voice pirouetting up into the heavens.

Self-recorded, Saya Gray played multiple instruments on the song, her symphonic pop creativity merging with potent directness.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Yanick Anton

