SAY Award 2018 - Shortlist Revealed

The final shortlist for this year's Scottish Album Of The Year Award has been announced.

The award has grown to become one of the most sought after in the country, with the winner gaining a cheque for £20,000.

Sacred Paws picked up the gong in 2017, with the SAY Award recently unfurling the longlist for 2018.

Following a lengthy discussion between panel members the shortlist was finally whittled down, and it reads as follows:

BABE - Kiss & Tell

Best Girl Athlete - Best Girl Athlete

Franz Ferdinand - Always Ascending

Golden Teacher - No Luscious Life

Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy - A Pocket of Wind Resistance

Kobi Onyame - Gold

Mogwai - Every Country’s Sun

Out Lines - Conflats

Siobhan Wilson - There Are No Saints

Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar

The winner will be announced on September 6th during a ceremony at Paisley Town Hall.

