SAY Award 2018 - Full Longlist Revealed

The full longlist for this year's SAY Award has been revealed.

The Scottish Album of the Year award returns once more, and as always its able to generate huge debate.

A ceremony in Glasgow this evening saw the longlist unveiled, a 20 strong field that will be whittle down to 10 over the coming weeks.

A panel of judges will pick nine records, while the final spot will be claimed by an audience vote.

So, without further ado the SAY Award 2018 Longlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):

1. Adam Holmes and The Embers – Midnight Milk

2. BABE – Kiss & Tell

3. Best Girl Athlete – Best Girl Athlete

4. Blue Rose Code – The Water of Leith

5. Catholic Action – In Memory Of

6. Chris Stout and Catriona McKay – Bare Knuckle

7. Elephant Sessions – All We Have Is Now

8. Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending

9. Golden Teacher – No Luscious Life

10. Happy Meals (now known as Free Love) – Full Ashram Devotional Ceremony (Volumes IV - VI)

11. Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy – A Pocket Of Wind Resistance

12. Kobi Onyame – Gold

13. Martha Ffion – Sunday Best

14. Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

15. Neon Waltz – Strange Hymns

16. Out Lines – Conflats

17. Pronto Mama – Any Joy

18. Siobhan Wilson – There Are No Saints

19. The Spook School – Could It Be Different

20. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

Robert Kilpatrick, General Manager, Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “This year’s Longlist celebrates another 20 incredibly strong, diverse and important contemporary Scottish records.”

“It was great to reveal these tonight at King Tut’s in Glasgow, to an audience featuring artists, industry and music fans from across the country. The announcement was set to a backdrop of incredible live performances from previously nominated acts, and we were delighted to be raising money for our Charity Partner Help Musicians Scotland.”

“On behalf of the Scottish Music Industry Association, I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s Longlisted artists on fantastic album releases.”

The SAY Award Shortlist will be announced on August 23rd before the winner is announced at a ceremony in Paisley on September 6th.

