Saweetie Hits The Basketball Court For 'Tap In'

Saweetie has shared the full video for new single 'Tap In'.

The American star is building up to her new project Pretty B*tch Music, which will boast production from Timbaland and Danka.

Recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection - with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter - it's a hectic time for the artist.

New single 'Tap In' features Saweetie letting off some steam, with the expertly choreographed clip finding her spinning out on a basketball court.

Partly inspired by Too Short's smash 'Blow The Whistle', it's a hectic, high energy return that stays lodged in your sub-conscious after just one play.

