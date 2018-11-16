Saving Forever Match R&B Against Emo On 'Memories'

Saving Forever are forever looking to the next challenge.

It's what made the brotherly trio embrace music as an art-form, and it's what made the Chicago-born three-piece move to the hub of Los Angeles.

The trio pick apart this theme on new single 'Memories', a real aural treat that patches together vintage R&B with elements of emo.

A pot pourri of style, it's a catchy, snappy single, one that distils their ambition down to a fine essence.

Saving Forever explain: “Our new track is about being young and adventurous… It’s about doing things you’re not supposed to be doing and going a bit crazy. We hope the song functions as a reminder to capture the moments when you’re in them and to always live in the now...”

Tune in now.

