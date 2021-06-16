Sault Confirm New Project 'Nine'

Sault have confirmed plans for new project 'Nine'.

The reclusive yet emphatically creative project released two exceptional albums in 2020, politicised future-facing soul music that chimed effortlessly with the times.

A few days ago the project placed a mysterious image on socials , pointing to a potential new release.

Now they've cleared a few things up. Incoming project 'Nine' will be available for 99 days , before being deleted.

Available digitally and on vinyl, Sault have started a countdown - one that points to June 25th as a release date.

Here's the announce.

- - -