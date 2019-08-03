Satan Dave Got A Fan Onstage At Glasto And He Blew Our Minds

It’s a moment most super fans can only dream of, but this weekend Satan Dave made it come true for one lucky man.

Alex was plucked from the Glastonbury crowd by the South London rapper, to perform alongside him on the Other Stage during his Sunday performance on track ‘Thiago Silva’.

Alex was actually wearing a shirt donning the footballer's name, and blew the crowd (and Dave) away with his word-perfect delivery alongside the ‘Pyschodrama’ MC.

The impressive super fan soon had the audience chanting “Alex, Alex, Alex”, and clearly had the time of his life.

It’s a moment he’ll never forget, and was one of the highlights of this year’s Glastonbury….

Photo credit: BBC

