Sasha Siem's 'Come As The Sun' Is A Dose Of Heaven

London based songwriter Sasha Siem is ready to share her new single 'Come As The Sun'.

The Norwegian born artist is continually questing, a journey that has taken her to Brooklyn, and then onwards to London.

Becoming a mother, she settled in the city, opening her own studio while pursuing her own resolute paths.

New album 'Holy' is a fresh start, and it was recorded at 432Hz, more commonly known as the Love Frequency, the vibration that longing exists at within the body.

New double A-side single ‘Come As The Sun’ and ‘Eve Eyed’ is the perfect primer, showing two complementary states of her artistry.

We're able to share 'Come As The Sun' with the song gently reaching towards a sublime sense of euphoria.

The interweaving lyrics and melody build towards something unexpected, with Sasha continually twisting her creativity in fresh directions.

A blissful start to the year, 'Come As The Sun' is a true dose of heaven.

Tune in now.

