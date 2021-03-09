Sasha Keable, Jorja Smith Break Some Serious Hearts With 'Killing Me'

Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith combine on spine-tingling new single 'Killing Me'.

Out now, the single is Sasha's first collaboration of the year, and places her against BRIT winning star Jorja Smith.

The two have a deep awareness of classic soul and R&B, and bring something vintage-leaning to this heart-rending track.

'Killing Me' is about a break up, and it provides space for each artist to tell their own story - highly personal, it arrives soaked in feeling.

Sasha explains that the link up was entirely natural, with the twin songwriters finding one another at a similar space in their lives.

She says: “Jorja and I were long overdue to write together, so we met up at Ben’s (our guitarist) house who wrote Killing Me with us and in four incredible hours we had the song, it was mad how easily it came. We had both gone through difficult breakups and were clearly done with how we were feeling. Killing Me was the result of that and helped us both to move on.”

