Sasha Keable Is Taking Control Of Her Destiny

Sasha Keable is taking care of business.

The singer released two well-received EPs a few years back, with ‘Black Book’ and ‘Lemongrass and Limeleaves’ sparking a flurry of press.

Since then, though, she's retreated, eschewing label involvement to pursue her own goals, on her own terms.

Working from her mother's dining room with a handful of collaborators, the ideas have come pouring forth.

Neo-soul matched to UK grit and a sense of jazz dexterity, Sasha is able to take control of her own destiny, resulting in her best music yet.

New cut 'That's The Shit' recalls Erykah Badu in its honesty, matching that laid back hip-hop thump to a classic sense of soul that is rich in feeling.

Sasha explains: "‘That’s The Shit’ was written over three years ago with a producer called Prgrshn. It’s a bit of a piss take to all the men who go to clubs to buy bottles with money they don’t really have and the women who hover around them just to get a few drinks or a shag…!"

Tune in now.

