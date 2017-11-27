Sasha Brown Returns With Pop Belter 'Boom Boom (She Got That)'

London's Sasha Brown seems to be going places.

The past 12 months have brought single releases, headline shows, festival slots, and co-writes, a flurry of activity followed by online hype.

Hosting her own radio show, Sasha Brown is always on-point, continually uncovering new talent on a weekly basis.

Staying one step ahead of the pack, Sasha is now ready to unveil her new single 'Boom Boom (She Got That)'.

A stellar summer-fresh return, the expert digital production has a tropical flair, while the vocal surges into fresh spaces.

Out in just a few hours, you can check it out below.

