SASAMI's 'Say It' Is A "Rage Anthem"

Robin Murray
06 · 01 · 2022

Robin Murray /
06 · 01 · 2022
American creative SASAMI returns with new single 'Say It'.

SASAMI's new album 'Squeeze' is out on February 25th, a project of dazzling breadth that encounters everyone from Ty Segall to Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy via Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and actress/comedian Patti Harrison.

New single 'Say It' is a brutalising piece of sound art, completely uncompromising in its charred black digitalism.

Online now, the piercing electronics have a punk-like attack, reminiscent of Atari Teenage Riot in its scorching palette.

SASAMI comments...

“‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you. I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

Tune in now.

SASAMI will release new album 'Squeeze' on February 25th.

Photo Credit: Angela Ricciardi

SASAMI
