SASAMI's 'Say It' Is A "Rage Anthem"

American creative SASAMI returns with new single 'Say It'.

SASAMI's new album 'Squeeze' is out on February 25th, a project of dazzling breadth that encounters everyone from Ty Segall to Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy via Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and actress/comedian Patti Harrison.

New single 'Say It' is a brutalising piece of sound art, completely uncompromising in its charred black digitalism.

Online now, the piercing electronics have a punk-like attack, reminiscent of Atari Teenage Riot in its scorching palette.

SASAMI comments...

“‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you. I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

Photo Credit: Angela Ricciardi

