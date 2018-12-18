SASAMI Unveils Self-Titled Debut Album

SASAMI has shared details of her incoming debut album, and a horror-themed new video.

If Sasami Ashworth looks familiar then perhaps you've seen her before. After all, the Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist has previously toured with Cherry Glazerr, before focussing on her solo material.

A self-titled album drops on Domino in just a few weeks - March 8th, to be precise - with SASAMI describing it as "a mix of a diary and a collection of letters, written but never sent, to people I've been intimately involved with in one way or another..."

New song 'Jealousy' is online now, and it comes equipped with some horror-themed visuals that actually owe a debt to children's literature.

Says SASAMI...

“The whole ‘Jealousy’ video was born out of inspiration from the scene “Bruce Vs Chocolate Cake” from the 1996 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’. I wanted it to be kind of like a filmed version of a weird play. I am a witch creature and my sidekick, Gobby, and I dance in our painted backdrop lair and plot mischief. Luckily our havoc bears liberating ends as the bewitched are released of their socially-expected, self-imposed obsessions and rituals. I wanted to make something grotesque and creepy and funny, of course.”

Tune in now.

'SASAMI' will be released on March 8th.

