Sarah Roston's 'Eu Incomodo (I Bother)' Exposes The Melting Pot Of Brazilian Culture

Sarah Roston grew up around the many cultures that define Brazilian life, the different communities who make the country what it is.

Life with many different flavours, Brazilian culture is built up from funk, soul, reggaeton and more, all with traditional roots and heritage.

This is reflected in the singer's own work, matching her soulful touch against that lingering Brazilian spice.

Her incoming debut EP is steered by producer Ed Côrtes, composer of the City Of God film soundtrack, and it's a remarkably potent piece.

New single 'Eu Incomodo (I Bother)' is out now, a glorious introduction packed with colour, life, and vitality.

Shot through with Roston's raw vocal talent, the video offers another side of Brazil, one that directly confronts the authoritarian government that rules the country.

Contrasting scenes of homelessness and the favela in the Paraisópolis neighbourhood of downtown São Paulo with joy, unity, and celebration, it's a message of optimism and camaraderie in response to repression.

Tune in now.

