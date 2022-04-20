Sarah Meth's 'Blue' Is An Exercise In Sparsity

Sarah Meth has shared powerful new song 'Blue'.

Out now, the single leads into her latest EP, with 'Leak Your Own Blues' set to be released on May 12th.

'Blue' is a moving deception of loss, with the sparse arrangement seeming to give the vocal added intensity.

Driving home her point, Sarah Meth's lyrical ability plucks at the heartstrings. She comments...

"When I wrote 'Blue' to me it felt more of a love song amongst other things. Someone I loved was dealing with a big loss in their life and I wrote it on the train after seeing them. It felt like they weren’t letting themselves properly grieve and I remember feeling frustrated that they couldn’t just give in to it. That’s what made me think of the chorus “everybody’s blue” because I was looking around the train at people thinking ‘we’re all going to experience this shit one day too if we haven’t already..."

“Now a few years later I understand grief doesn’t work in such a linear way," she adds. "The song is also about acknowledging that no matter how much you love and want to help a person, they have to figure things out at their own pace. And it can hurt seeing loved ones in pain but that’s all part of the process for them to come out the other side of it. We can’t learn for other people, but we can learn with them kind of thing…It’s meant to be a weird mix of togetherness in how we can all be united by the empathy that feeling pain brings. But also with a hint of come on 'mate! It’s shit!'"

Watch the moving video for 'Blue' now.

Catch Sarah Meth at St Pancras Old Church, London on May 18th.

- - -