Sarah Klang's 'Endless Sadness' Is A Sexy Love Story

Swedish songwriter Sarah Klang speaks her mind.

Lyrically bold and ruthlessly honest, she's the scandalously funny Scandinavian big sister we never knew that we needed.

The Swedish Grammy winner was set to have a big summer, dominated by huge festival appearances and live shows.

Instead, she's on lockdown, but Sarah is still free to release some fantastic new single.

'Endless Sadness' is out now, and it's a frisky bop, a love story that doubles as a tale of self-worth.

She comments: ”A love story with everything that’s sexy - horses, cars, a motorcycle and cute guys.”

We're able to share the full video, directed by Valter Nilsson and photographed by Filip Lyman.

Tune in now.

Sarah Klang's new album 'Creamy Blue' is out now. Catch her at London's Bush Hall on November 18th.

