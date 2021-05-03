Sarah Kinsley's 'Karma' Is A Breakthrough

Sarah Kinsley has shared her new single 'Karma'.

The New Yorker found herself stuck as 2020 wound its path, nudging up against a wall of writer's block.

Pushing against this, she seemed to unblock something within herself, resulting in this perfectly formed new single.

With its dappled electronics and lilting air 'Karma' has a post-disco feel, while the incisive lyricism draws from a highly personal place.

Glittering sonics, for sure, but all that glitters isn't gold - there's a profoundly introspective side to 'Karma'.

"'Karma' was written completely by mistake around July or August of this past year. I had hit a wall with another song I was writing, I had such terrible writer’s block. All the lyrics I had churned out were repetitive, all pseudo-copycats of past work. I was recording a voice memo - as it usually goes since I love recording everything I sing or attempt to say - just mumbling on and on trying to expand the lyrics of this other song for a few minutes."

"And then there’s a moment in the recording where you can hear me actually realize these two phrases rhyme, karma and I want ya. I just completely moved to the next idea and started singing. Your superstition, my intuition says I want ya. Everything completely set fire after that. I turned on my amp and began settling into chords. I produced the chorus that same day."

Friend and collaborator Lux directs the video for 'Karma' - tune in below.

