Sarah Barrios Explores Grief And Moving On Through 'Mourn The Living'

Sarah Barrios has constantly followed her dreams, moving from her small town home across America.

Winding her way to Los Angeles, she's immersed herself in the City of Angels, making a home in its dichotomy of glitz and grit.

Along the way she's learned to let go, allowing friendships to fade in order to create new space in her life.

New single 'Mourn The Living' finds the alt-pop riser exploring this process, a song about grief, but also about perseverance, and moving on.

Gentle of vocal and perceptive of lyric, 'Mourn The Living' is about learning to continue.

"Whether you break up with someone or fall out with a friend, I think it’s natural to mourn the loss of someone’s presence in your life,” Sarah explains. “But there comes a point where you have to accept that, people move on and continue living and growing, and therefore you should too."

