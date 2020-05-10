Sans Soucis Shares Beautifully Animated 'Air' Video

Sans Soucis has always been a perfectionist, someone who takes care of every facet of her creativity.

From the initial sketch through to the studio process and the visuals, she wants her name to truly mean something.

A double EP is set to land in 2021, and it's led by beautiful new single 'Air', a superb piece of intricately layered pop music.

Out now, it's an exquisite piece of work, with Sans Soucis pairing one of her finest lyrics to some stellar melodies.

The music was produced by the artist in her home studio alongside Davide Shorty, it's now been given the full video treatment.

Sans Soucis says: "The lyrics are dense with imagery and I couldn’t envision anything but an animation that could run through the words of ‘Air’. I wanted to create something minimal and at the same time layered, following the natural sonic development of the song and that’s why we’ve decided to create a psychedelic immersive experience that reaches its peak at the very end of the song."

"We’re living in an upside-down world and we all need to recalibrate to find a new balance among this chaos. This video is a child of its time and I’m so glad it is now online for people to see, feel and breathe."

Director Sara Pozin was tasked with creating the animated clip, and it purposefully reflects the chaotic times we're living through.

Sara comments...

"This animation is special because it was created in such a messy time. I think it's mirroring this feeling in the music video - chaotic, glitchy and illustrative style, with flashy colours, almost hard to watch for a human eye. It's a mashup of simplicity and chaos, which goes hand in hand with the song."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chiara Bruschini