Sampology x Seven Davis Jr Link On 'Blooming In The Streets'

Australian artist Sampology has a deep and abiding love of jazz.

Aware of the sound's full spectrum, he's particularly taken by its future-facing rhythms, by its continual percussive innovation.

Teaming up with Seven Davis Jr, the two have concocted a jazz-centric funk burner, something that recalls everyone from Thundercat to Gil Scott Heron.

From the tender vocal down to that elastic bass line, the tinkling keys and those ever-evolving drum patterns, 'Blooming In The Streets' is a furiously infectious piece of jazz abandon.

A spiritually leaning but tenderly uplifting song, 'Blooming In The Streets' ends with a note of empowerment:

"They say home is what you make it, they home is in the souls that you found..."

Tune in now.

