Sampology Shares Debut Album 'Regrowth'

Australian artist Sampology has shared his debut album 'Regrowth' in full.

The producer is lauded for his crate-digging excellence, something he platforms in his regular Worldwide FM shows.

A devotee of the sampling mindset, his debut album was actually started from scratch, utilising sessions that span a four year period.

Using a diverse cast, debut album 'Regrowth' includes contributions from the likes of Allysha Joy, Beau Diakowicz, Laneous, Jace XL, James Chatburn, Seven Davis Jnr and Silentjay.

Out now, it's a fantastic listen - in-depth, uplifting, and very immediate, 'Regrowth' charts its own path.

You can tune in digitally, while every 500 copies of vinyl pressed by Sampology and his Middle Name Records imprint is matched to a commitment to plan 100 trees through ReForest Now .

Check it out now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://sampology.bandcamp.com/album/regrowth" href="https://sampology.bandcamp.com/album/regrowth">Regrowth by Sampology</a>

