Sampa The Great Shares 'The Return' Short Film

Sampa The Great has shared a new short film focussed on her debut album 'The Return'.

The LP landed last year, an exquisite release that found Sampa The Great twisting and turning in multiple directions.

Our Clash reviewer raved about its potent creativity , calling it "a bold post-genre record packed with inspired moments..."

As the record was being constructed a film crew followed Sampa The Great, and this footage became a project in its own right.

The full short film is online in its entirety, with Sampa explaining: "I knew when the album was being made it was a very important time for me musically and personally. My debut album was, in a sense, a release of control of the sound direction. Going back to root inspirations stronger than ever before with a clear and concise definition of all I am as an artist and as a person."

"With all that, myself and my team knew the experience and journey had to be documented. Everyone behind the album, from executive producer, to artists, to studios, management and team STG. As well as the people behind the music videos, directors, producers, cinematographers and the Zambia team." "We put everything together in the spirit of home - and it's only the beginning."

Watch the film below.

