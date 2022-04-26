Sampa The Great Links With Denzel Curry On 'Lane'

Sampa The Great returns with new track 'Lane'.

The artist's tremendous 2019 album 'The Return' was a breakout moment, winning across the board acclaim.

Since then, she's signed to Loma Vista, as well as relocating to Zambia during the pandemic.

Re-connecting with the country she was born in, Sampa's creativity underwent a prolonged period of evolution.

Out now, new single 'Lane' marks this fresh chapter, a bold offering that moves from elements of production darkness to illuminating spoken word.

Rap iconoclast Denzel Curry guests, with Sampa The Great commenting: “We’re not going to stay in one lane, we’re going to create multiple ones... My truest self encourages me to explore different lanes, and go beyond what I think I know of myself.”

The arresting visuals were directed by Rochelle Rhembard and Imraan Christian - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Travys Owen

