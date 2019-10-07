Sampa The Great Announces New Album 'The Return'

Sampa The Great will release new album 'The Return' on September 13th.

The Zambia-born, Sydney-based artist has completed work on her debut album, utilising a creative network she has built around her since 2015.

Fusing jazz with spoken word, hip-hop, soul, and more, 'The Return' promises the unexpected at every corner.

Continually reaching outwards, Sampa The Great has recruited collaborators such as Ecca Vandal and London jazz collective Steam Down to complete the LP.

Partially mixed by Stones Throw associate Jonwayne, productions are by Silentjay, Slowthai producer Kwes Darko, Clever Austin (Perrin Moss of Hiatus Kiayote), Blue Lab Beats and Syreniscreamy.

New single 'OMG' is online now - tune in below.

Sampa The Great's debut album 'The Return' will be released on September 13th.

Photo Credit: Barun Chatterjee

