Sammum's 'Maria' Embraces Empowerment

Los Angeles based art-rap collective Sammum are truly remarkable.
Matching underground music from North America to their own Middle Eastern heritage, the group use rap as a means to ask complex questions.
The American-Armenian project make their mark with new single 'Maria', a song that embraces empowerment and up-ends the traditional roles afforded to women by Middle Eastern culture.
A track that is dense and detailed, 'Maria' comes equipped with a playful video, one that utilises the psychedelic surrealism of directors such as Sergei Parajanov and Alejandro Jodorowsky.
Sammum's Andranik explains...
“Frame by frame, the viewer sinks into the world of unfamiliar traditions of the region where bride kidnapping is a jolly amusement, a game; where brides themselves await their fate in stillness, not attempting to flee. This might seem odd, but the contradiction reflects the tradition itself and the way it is inherited from generation to generation – subconsciously, yet restricting any alternative behavior...”
Tune in now.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.