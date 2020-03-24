Samia's 'Is There Something In The Movies?' Carries A Profound Poignancy

New York songwriter Samia has shared her new single 'Is There Something In The Movies?' - tune in now.

Following a spread of intriguing releases in 2019, Samia opens a fresh chapter with new music, and it could be her most potent to date.

Out now, 'Is There Something In The Movies?' is a beautifully etched return, playing with images of aspiration and betrayal.

The vocal her a pure simplicity to it, while Samia's lyrical touch hammers the point home with eloquent ease.

“It’s a song about heartbreak and disenchantment with the entertainment industry,” Samia reveals. “I felt betrayed by someone honoring that fantasy over my love. Glorifying the idea of legacy or life as a means to an end makes me really sad, especially when it comes to people dying young.”

“There’s a line about sleeping with a stuffed pig that Brittany Murphy gave me the day I was born; her death has always felt painfully unnecessary to me and has fueled my resentment towards that whole thing.”

Samia co-directs the video for her new release alongside Matthew Hixon, and it stars Maya Hawke (Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Charlie Plummer (Looking for Alaska, Lean on Pete) as 'Movies' - "I’m just trying to make sense of them," says the songwriter.

Tune in now.

