Samia's 'Big Wheel' Is A Gorgeous Listen

Samia has shared the gently surreal video for her single 'Big Wheel'.

The songwriter will share her debut album 'The Baby' in full on August 28th, but ahead of that has released a double single.

'Big Wheel' and 'Stellate' underline her range, two songs with very distinct musical identities.

There's a full video for the soothing sounds of 'Big Wheel', one directed by Samia's drummer, Noah Rauchwerk.

Samia leads a dance class with a difference, one filled with 3D avatars - leading to blurred lines between the digital and physical realms.

"’Big Wheel’ is about avoiding conflict at any cost,” she comments. “I wrote it after a few hours of laying in bed imagining hypothetical conversations with people that I was too scared to have in real life. It’s a passive confession of harbored resentments buried in a laundry list of gratitude."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Muriel Margaret

