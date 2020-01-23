Samia Recruits An All-Star Cast For 'The Baby Revisited'

Samia has confirmed plans for new project 'The Baby Revisited'.

The songwriter's album 'The Baby' emerged earlier this year, a critically acclaimed sleeper hit which bowled over fans.

Deciding to flip the album on its head, Samia has recruited an all-star cast of friends, peers, and other such guests for a re-vamped version of the project.

Out on January 15th, 'The Baby Revisited' features covers, remixes, and more, courtesy of Bartees Strange, Anjimile, Field Medic, The Districts, Palehound, Donna Missal, and other.

Briston Maroney teases out fresh Americana elements from 'Is There Something In the Movies?', and it's the first recording to emerge from the project.

“This song is the most representative of Samia’s ability to tell a very specific story in a relatable way,” says Briston. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to retell this story in an attempt to show my appreciation as a listener for Samia’s willingness to share her experiences with us all.”

Tune in now.

