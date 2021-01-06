Samia Breezes Back With 'Show Up'

Samia returns with new single 'Show Up'.

The potent newcomer will release her EP 'Scout' on July 23rd, with a physical edition to follow on August 13th.

Set to tour the United States alongside Sylvan Esso, she will follow this with a headline jaunt of her own.

Impressive stuff, and we're happy to report that the quality of her music continues to surge to higher levels.

New single 'Show Up' is online now, graceful pop delivered with an indie crunch that reveals and disguises in equal measure.

Mixed by John Congleton, it keeps the sonics raw and the vocal expressive - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad

