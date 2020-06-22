Samantha Crain Details New EP 'I Guess We Live Here Now'

American artist Samantha Crain has shared details of her new EP 'I Guess We Live Here Now'.

The songwriter's 2020 album 'A Small Death' was a delight, showing her lyrical artistry in full flight.

New EP 'I Guess We Live Here Now' follows this, and it's set to land on April 9th.

The EP is led by new song 'Bloomsday', a subtle work that discusses how the most 'normal' events can produce incredible insight.

She comments...

"I had bits of Bloomsday written out as a very long lyrical poem that I wasn't sure what to do with at first. I wasn't sure how to make it a song. One day, I was at work, at this market I was working at for a bit and I started singing the old gospel tune 'This Little Light Of Mine' under my breath as I was working. It really just made me feel good almost immediately. I could feel the agency that I had over my own mental and emotional state just with this little song about kindness and love."

"The next time I browsed through some of the lyrics I had been working on, I realised how it correlated with this moment I had had at work... how a normal, average day of seemingly no importance or specialness can become an opportunity for participation just by being aware and mindful. I started pulling out the bits of lyrics that I felt painted the best picture of feeling pulled along by life without control and then paired them with a reworking of the refrain from that old gospel song and it just felt hopeful and good."

"To me the song is anthemic in that it reminds me of the capacity I have for influencing my own day, the days of others, and a larger connectivity."

Online now, 'Bloomsday' comes equipped with a special offer from Samantha Crain - to celebrate the incoming EP, she has pieced together a box featuring a raft of creativity from Oklahoma. Worth over $1000, one lucky fan who pre-orders her EP will claim it.

Listen to 'Bloomsday' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.